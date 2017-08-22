Punjab farmers to protest outside CM Amarinder’s Patiala residence

Seven farmers’ outfit On Tuesday threatened to stage a five-day sit-in outside Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Patiala residence to press for their demands, including debt waiver.

The outfits -- BKU (Ekta), BKU (Dakonda), Kirti Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU (Krantikari) and Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Azaad)-- announced this during a rally at a local grain market In Barnala.

“We today announced to stage a dharna for five days outside Moti Bagh, which is the residence of Amarinder Singh, from September 22,” BKU (Ekta) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

He said their major demands include complete debt waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s report, stopping auction of farmers’ land, government jobs and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family member of farmers who commits suicide.

Farmers are disappointed with the state government for not announcing complete farm debt waiver, despite promising it before the assembly polls, Singh claimed.

“The Amarinder government has failed to fulfil its promise of complete debt waiver. It has announced waiver of just Rs 2 lakh which is not enough,” he said.

He also demanded the government should implement debt waiver scheme at the earliest.