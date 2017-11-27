Put on your running shoes for a good cause, register for the Hiranandani Powai Run now

Started as a community event for residents six years ago, the Hiranandani Powai run has now turned into one of the city’s biggest fitness events, with around 12,000 participants every year. The run, powered by Hindustan Times, will be held on January 7, 2018.

It aims to raise awareness about hearing disabilities in children.

“The amount we collect will be sent to charity. While cochlear implants are our priority, we will also donate to causes such as heart surgeries, educating the girl child and early childhood intervention programs,” said Ashish Bhushan, member, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers (RCML).

He added that in addition to the 4km, 10 km and 21km runs, the organisers have also decided to hold a special run for underprivileged children.

“Runners training for the Mumbai Marathon test their fitness by participating in the Powai run,” Bhushan said.“As we do not want this event to be an elite one, we are reaching out to underprivileged schools in the locality,” he added.

The run is usually followed by a carnival, where residents put on a talent show, enjoy concerts and avail of discounts by local restaurants.

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, said a child usually needs help for around two years after receiving a cochlear implant, so he or she can be integrated into mainstream education.

“A child who can’t hear, can’t speak, which is why we need to increase awareness and help them. This cause is what makes the run meaningful,” Chatterjee said.