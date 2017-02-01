Reports reveal maximum work done in Jalandhar’s north segment

Even though the work under Urban Rural Regeneration Mission, carried out last year aimed at the overall development of the city, but the report suggests that the reforms were inclined towards the North constituency of Jalandhar. Harvinder Kaur

The report of the municipal corporation Jalandhar (MCJ), a copy of which is with HT states that the maximum work order issued and work in progress is highest in the North constituency among the other segments of Jalandhar.

The report states that the work order of 150 works for Jalandhar North worth Rs 38.98 crore has already been issued. Out of these 138 works are in progress.

It is to be mentioned here that KD Bhandari, BJP candidate from Jalandhar (North), who is a close aide of mayor Sunil Jyoti, credits himself for completing the Chandan Nagar railway under the bridge (RUB), a project worth ₹45 crore.

West neglected

While Bhandari has been taking credit for different developments in the constituency, BJP candidate from Jalandhar West Mahinder Bhagat, son of cabinet minister and west MLA Chunni Lal Bhagat has been facing wrath of people here . Prime among them is four- lane roads project of Jalandhar-Kapurthala road in Basti Bawa Khel area worth five crore. The locals have been facing inconvenience from around three years owing to the incomplete project . Under the Urban Rural Regeneration Mission, the state government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 272 crore for the city.