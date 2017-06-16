Revenge drives man to rob his grandparents, arrested

Seeking ‘revenge’ against his maternal grandparents for not offering financial help for his sister’s wedding, a 20-year-old youth made an unsuccessful attempt to rob the elderly couple at their home in outer Delhi’s Rohini, police said.

Rajat and his friend, Rishabh, barged into the couple’s home on Saturday afternoon, but his grandparents fought back and alerted the neighbours. Though his 68-year-old grandmother suffered a cut lip and lost a tooth in the retaliatory assault, they managed to get the duo nabbed.

Rajat lives with his parents in east Delhi’s Shakurpur. Rajat’s father told police that he was pursuing a course in law but the accused claimed that he was not studying anything after passing his Class 12 exam.

His father is a property dealer, but the business had not been doing well over the recent months, said an investigator. “Rajat’s sister was of marriageable age and the family needed money,” the investigator added.

Rajat’s grandparents, Shakuntala and Ram Lal Muglani, 78, lived alone. Their two daughters live in different parts of the city with their families. According to the police, the aged couple had recently sold one of their houses for a good amount and Rajat and his parents were aware of this.

“Around a month ago, Rajat and his mother visited his grandparents in the hope of receiving financial help for his sister’s wedding. But his grandparents did not show any interest,” said the investigator.

Rajat allegedly harboured anger and hatred towards them. “The robbery attempt arose from his need for money as well as his desire for revenge. He felt his grandparents favoured his aunt, not his parents” said the investigator based on Rajat’s claims.

Rajat allegedly shared his robbery plan with his 20-year-old unemployed friend, Rishabh, who offered to join him in the robbery. Rajat’s parents, however, were unaware of his intentions and had no role whatsoever in the crime, police clarified.

They procured a white Honda Activa scooty, removed the registration number plate at the rear end of the vehicle and used a paper to conceal the number plate in the front.

“They also procured a toy pistol to suppress any fight back and a hammer to break open the safe. The duo struck around 12.10pm on Saturday while the couple was busy with their household chores,” said Rishi Pal, DCP (Rohini), on Monday.

Posing as an employee of a gas distribution company, Rishabh went inside. Wearing a helmet, Rajat followed seconds later.

Rishabh allegedly tried to strangle Shakuntala when she raised an alarm. When she tried fighting back, he beat her up, knocking off her tooth.

Shakuntala’s husband, who was in the bedroom, heard the commotion and rushed to the kitchen. He began shouting for help, drawing the attention of his neighbours.

According to Muglani’s complaint to the police, Rajat’s identity was exposed when he took off his helmet in his bid to escape. Rajat and Rishabh were caught from the crime spot, beaten up by the neighbours and handed over to the police. They have been arrested.

Police said the case against the duo was registered on the statement given by Muglani’s grandfather. “The elderly couple does not want to see Rajat anymore,” said an investigator.

The family members of the victim did not allow a HT team to visit the elderly couple at their home on Monday. Their daughter, Vidhi, said that the incident has left her parents traumatised. A phone call to her later on Monday evening was not entertained.