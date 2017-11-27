School principal rapes Class 10 girl in UP, on the run

A student of Class 10 was raped allegedly by her principal who called her to the school on the pretext of making her write a practical paper, in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district on Sunday, the police said.

Station officer, Gauri Bazaar, Anil Singh said a case had been registered against the principal under the POCSO Act and efforts were on to arrest him.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination.” The incident took place at a private school in Gauri Bazaar area.

According to report, the principal of Sevashram Shiksha Samiti Inter College, Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jawaharnagar Banki, called a 15-year-old girl to the school and raped her, police said.

The girl went with her brother but the principal sent the boy to the market to get a photocopy and threatened the girl not to disclose the matter to her family.

On the written complaint of the girl, the police registered a case against the principal.