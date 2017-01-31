Schoolgirl crushed under tractor’s wheels in Delhi’s Bhalswa

A 17-year-old girl was crushed by a tractor in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area on Monday morning when she was on her way to school.

Eyewitnesses told police Khushboo was walking on the roadside when the tractor hit her from behind. The tractor was loaded with bricks.

“The locals said that the driver was unable to control the tractor as it was overloaded,” a senior police officer said.

Khushboo was crushed under the rear wheels. Some bricks fell on the girl’s head and she died on the spot. “She sustained severe head injuries, which caused instant death. Her body has been sent for postmortem examination,” a police officer said.

The driver abandoned the tractor and escaped. “By the time locals gathered, he had escaped. The locals pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Locals gathered outside the Bhalswa Dairy police station demanding strict action against the errant driver. Locals staged a protest demanding safety for pedestrians in the area.

“There are no speed breakers on the road. At least two fatal accidents are reported in a day. We have been asking for speed breakers as overloaded trucks and tractors pass through this area but the authorities have not done anything about it. Today, we have lost our daughter because of their callous attitude,” a local said.

The police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver. “We have traced the owner of the tractor and will reach the driver soon. He will soon be arrested,” a police officer said.