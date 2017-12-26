Sealing drive: High-level meeting on Tuesday to decide future course of action

New Delhi

The Supreme-Court appointed monitoring committee on sealing unauthorised establishments in Delhi will hold a meeting with the three municipal corporations of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Police on Tuesday to discuss further action plan of the sealing drive that began on Thursday last week.

Officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi police initiated the sealing drive , in accordance with the instructions of the panel, on Thursday by sealing 10 establishments in Chattarpur for misusing agricultural land for commercial purposes.

On Friday, as many as 51 shops and restaurants in Defence Market colony were partially and completely sealed for non payment of conversion charges.

“There is a meeting scheduled on Tuesday at India Habitat Centre to discuss further plans of the drive,” an official said.

The market association of South Extension I have also sought an appointment with the monitoring committee members at 11am in India Habitat Centre on Tuesday.

“The idea is to present our case before the committee. We are ready to pay conversion charges but the present rates are too high. Two years ago, DDA had agreed to notify new rates which will be around Rs 21,000 per square metre. We will request the committee to wait for the notification of these orders and allow us to pay the pending amount, “ said Vijay Arora, member of South Extension I market association. Members from other market associations are likely to join them.

Besides non-payment of conversion charges, the panel is empowered to target commercial establishments doing illegal construction and instances of misuse of agricultural land for commercial purposes. . On December 15, the top court revived the sealing powers of the panel comprising, KJ Rao, former advisor to the Election Commission, Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) and Major General (retd) Som Jhingan. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter in January 12.