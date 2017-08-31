Shimla rape and murder case: CBI summons ASP, DSP to Delhi for questioning

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shifted inspector general and seven other cops to Delhi in the custodial death of a suspect in the rape and murder of a minor schoolgirl in Shimla, two other officers were asked to join the probe in the national capital.

Members of the state special investigation team (SIT) — additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bhajan Dev Negi and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rattan Singh Negi — have been called for further investigation. While Rattan Negi was incorporated in the SIT for assessing call details, Bhajan Dev was a member since its inception.

CBI had on Tuesday arrested inspector general Zahur Zaidi and seven other police personnel. Inspector general Zahur Haidar Zaidi was leading the SIT looking into the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July before the CBI took over the probe into the crime that shook the hill state and saw massive protests.

Besides Zaidi, other members of the SIT included deputy superintendent of police Manoj Joshi and five personnel of the Kotkhai police station, including in-charge Rajinder Singh.

Initially, DSP Manoj Joshi was asked to investigate the rape case, following which the then Shimla SP DW Negi was sent to the spot on July 7, a day after the naked body of the victim was found in the Halaila forest.

Not satisfied with arrests of the accused, locals staged protest at Theog, demanding CBI probe and accused the SIT of shielding actual culprits. Alarmed by the situation, the HP government had recommended a CBI probe.