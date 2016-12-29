Sunburn kicks off after HC nod, petitioners rapped for misleading court

Despite opposition from rightwing outfits including the Shiv Sena, Sunburn festival on Wednesday started without any hassles after Bombay High Court (HC) cleared its way, after the organisers produced relevant permissions before the court. The Kesnand villagers, who were divided on the issue, said they would not stop the event unless they found any unlawful activities taking place there.

The dance music event is being held on 90 acre of a private plot at Kesnand, 40km from Pune, from December 28 to 31. Just before the event , police detained Shiv Sena workers who were protesting on the grounds, claiming Sunburn offers free place for illicit activities.

Meanwhile, the Pune police also gave a no-objection certificate to the festival, clearing its way. In order to boost tourism in the state, the festival has got support from the government.

Dattatray Pasalkar, an agriculturist who has a plot of land adjacent to where the festival is being held, had moved the HC alleging several irregularities.

During the hearing, government pleader Pravin Sawant informed the court that all necessary permissions had been granted to the organisers.

The organisers also pointed out that a similar petition was filed by Pasalkar, before the Pune court, which was rejected in October.

The court, on hearing this, reprimanded the petitioner for not informing the facts and misleading the court.