The star kid

It’s been nine years since the last big batch made their debuts (Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, in 2007). This year is set to see another bunch enter tinseltown. Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, will make his debut in a Sajid Nadiadwala production slated to go on the floors in 2017 and be released in 2018. And Aadar Jain, grandson of the late Raj Kapoor, will be seen in a Yashraj Films production, to be directed by Habib Faisal. Other star kids rumoured to be making their debut in the coming months include Jhanvi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor) in a Karan Johar-backed project, Ishaan Khattar (Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azim’s son and Shahid Kapoor’s brother) in a Johar-helmed project, and Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif and Amrita Singh), though there is no confirmation about the project she will debut in. Well, good luck to them all.