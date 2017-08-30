Thieves strike at ASI’s house in Jalandhar, decamp with weapon, cartridges

Thieves struck at the house of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police at Bhaini village near Phillaur on Monday and decamped with a .32 revolver, 25 cartridges and some other valuables.

In his complaint, ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is posted at the Punjab Police Academy, said his wife Jaspreet Kaur works as a teacher in the village school and no one was at home when the burglars committed the crime.

He said when Jaspreet came home she found the entire house ransacked with lockers and almirahs lying open. The main door of the house was broken. He said that besides the .32 bore revolver and 25 cartridges, thieves also took away an iPhone and other valuables from the house.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (trespass or house-breaking) of the IPC and the police have started investigations.