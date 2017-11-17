Toilet which triggered a communal clash in Aligarh demolished

The toilet in Nagla Mewati that triggered a communal clash on November 4, resulting in loss of two lives, was demolished on Friday.

Trouble started when Ramveer Sharma, 50, allegedly led a group of Hindus to demolish the toilet attached to a mosque. The toilet was constructed on his land, allegedly without his knowledge. The clash that ensued claimed Sharma and an 18-year-old boy’s life.

Local Muslims said following SDM (Kol) Pankaj Verma’s advice, they met the Rashtriya Ulema Council office-bearers who then consulted Aligarh city Mufti Khalid Hameed. The Mufti motivated the villagers to come to a compromise. He also spoke to the district magistrate who initiated a settlement. Eventually, on Friday, Ulema Council officials reached the village and got the toilet demolished in their presence.