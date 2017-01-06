Toppers of talent search exam feted

Divyansh Srivastava of Mother’s Pride School bagged first position in Allahabad in the Fighter Talent Search Exam organised by Trishul Defence Academy. As many as 7000 children from Allahabad, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Bhadohi districts took the exam. The children who secured the first six positions in each of the four districts were awarded at the function at Vigyan Parishad on Friday. Col Usnain, Col Malik and Lt Col SK Pandey were the chief guests on the occasion. The students also received medals and scholarship according to their performance.

In Allahabad, Aftab Alam of Ganga Inter College, Dharmendra Kumar Vishwakarma of Saraswato Coaching Nawabganj, Praveen Patel of KVM Inter College, Kamlanagar, Ankit Pandey of Vishnu Bhagwan Public School, Jhalwa amd Akshat Tewari of New RSJ School, Jhunsi secured second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

Trishul Defence Academy director wing commander Anup Mehrotra said the main objective of the talent search programme was to identify talented students who were financially weak and needed scholarship for further studies.

Photo Caption : Students posing for shutterbugs.