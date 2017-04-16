Tourist influx triggers chaos in Dharamshala, McLeodganj

The long weekend has brought heavy tourist rush to the hill towns of Dharamshala and McLeodganj as tourists from neigbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi have thronged the hill-stations. The rush has resulted in chaos and long traffic jams in both the towns.

While hotels here were jam packed, McLeodganj particularly saw massive traffic jam.

Ashwani Sharma, a guest house owner said, “Tourist rush has suddenly increased this weekend as the temperature in the plains has started to soar.” “More influx is expected in next two days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police were caught unawares due to sudden influx of the tourists as frequent traffic jams were seen in both Dharamshala and McLeodganj.

A local Ram Pal Sharma said he had gone to Naddi village on McLeodganj outskirts and while returning, he was stuck in a traffic jam for almost four hours. “The distance between McLeodganj and Naddi is a little over four kms. However, it took us four hours to cover the short distance,” he added. He alleged that cops seemed unprepared for the weekend and thus, there was mismanagement in controlling the traffic.