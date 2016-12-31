Transport officer suspended for taking bribe of ₹7K

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has suspended the superintendent of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs7,000 by the anti corruption bureau (ACB),Thane on Tuesday.

Rajan Nanaware,51 was suspended on Saturday. Other KDMC officials were warned against indulging in corrupt practices.

Nanaware had asked a 43-year-old suspended KDMT driver for the bribe, in exchange for reinstating him.

Devidas Tekale, general manager, KDMT, confirmed the development.

So far, 27 KDMC officials have been caught demanding and taking bribes. This year, six such cases were registered with the ACB.

The officers booked for corruption include senior officials, engineers, inspectors, ward officers, security personnel and superintendents.

“Those involved in corruption will face strict action by the civic body. This will send a warning to all the officials and help curb corruption in the corporation,” said a senior KDMC officer.