Truck mows down four children in Jharkhand’s Palamu district

Four children including two toddlers were killed Monday night when a truck ran over them while they were sleeping on a heap of stone chips near a stone crushing unit at Balra village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

Police said that the children, whose parents work in the crusher plants, were sleeping on heaps of stone chips by the road.

“The Hyva truck coming from a crusher plant lost control and rammed into the heap mowing down all four children. They died on the spot,” said Hariharganj police station in-charge, Rakesh Nandan Minz.

The deceased were identified as Puja Kumari (one-year old), Shivani Kumari (two-year old), both from Bihar. Two others, Bablu Kumar (12) and Chotu Kumar (11) were from Khadagpur village in Palamu district.

Angry local residents did not allow police to lift bodies for postmortem for an hour and demanded compensation for the parents from the government.

Minz said that the vehicle was seized but driver managed to escape. “The police are in search of the driver and also checking the legality of the stone crushing unit which had stored stone chips at roadside,” he said.

Thousands of labourers from Jharkhand and Bihar work in stone crushing units in the region. The workers generally come with their families to the site and both husband and wife prefer to work together while their children grow up without education and basic amenities.

Palmau has been reeling under a heat wave for the past one week. Children and their parents, who work in stone crushing units, generally sleep in the open at night during the summer.

Accidental death and road accident fatalities are on rise in Jharkhand. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2015, accidental death accounted for 5,737 deaths while road accidents claimed 2,893 lives.