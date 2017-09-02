Two men held near Mumbai for stealing chemicals worth Rs1.64 crore

The Navi Mumbai crime branch (unit 2) has arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a container consisting of chemicals worth Rs1.64 crore, which was to be exported to New York.

According to the police, a private company from Taloja, Hikal Limited, had sent a total of 180 boxes of chemicals for manufacturing some agro products to another company in New York on August 13. They had assigned the task of transporting the container to a logistic company.

“The trailer driver, who was supposed to deliver the container at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), did not do so. When the container did not reach the port even after a week, the company got suspicious and they informed the Nhava Sheva police on August 22,” said Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

After taking all the details, the Nhava Sheva police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It’s not possible for one person to steal a container. We suspect the involvement of some more people in the theft,” Doshi said.

On August 24, the crime branch officials detained two people from Taloja, based on suspicions. During interrogation, they confessed to have committed the crime. They were then formally arrested.

They have been identified as Pravesh Chaudhary alias Satish Pandey alias Rajesh Rajbhor, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Amle, 44, a resident of Kopri in Thane.

Doshi said, “The accused later told us about their hideout at Bhiwandi and we recovered the container from that place after a few days. They have also given us the names of other people involved in the crime. The trailer driver is also one of the accused who is yet to be arrested. Our officials are searching for the remaining accused and we hope to arrest them soon.”

The arrested people are habitual offenders. They have criminal cases registered against them in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Surat and some other places of Gujarat.