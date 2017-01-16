Two teenagers killed as video stunt on rail tracks goes wrong in Delhi

Two teenagers in east Delhi were crushed to death by a speeding train as they tried to shoot a stunt video in front of an approaching train on Sunday evening. Shubham Saini and Yash Chindaliya, both aged 15, were Class X students of the Aster Public school in Mayur Vihar.

Shubham and Yash along with their five friends were shooting the stunt on the railway tracks near Akshardham Metro station. They were returning from coaching classes when they stopped to perform the stunt.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the boys were caught between two fast moving trains. The two had planned to stand for the maximum time with their backs facing the approaching train and step away at the last moment. However, another train was coming on the parallel track at the same time.

As soon as they jumped on their right to evade the train coming from behind, they got stuck due to the force created by the speeding train coming from the other side. Their friends told police that they had no clue about the two trains passing each other and the force created in the space between them.

Yash Chindaliya

The group had hired a DSLR camera to shoot the stunt. The police are verifying unconfirmed reports from their friends that the shoot was to be uploaded on social media. The two had hired the camera from a studio for R 1,300 for six hours. The police have seized the camera, which has the video of the two being run over by the train.

Dev Chouhan, an eyewitness, claims to have spotted the two boys and their friends posing for photographs. He told HT that the two boys had sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The police control room was alerted about the incident by their friends, but they failed to give the location of the accident. A railway official, who saw the two bodies and the five boys standing next to them, informed the police about the location. The police reached the spot and rushed them to the nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Parwaiz Ahmed said, “We have recovered the camera from the boys that was used for the photoshoot. It had some pictures and videos also. The video has been sent to be analysed, while the photographs confirm they were randomly jumping from one track to another.”

The family members said the two were close friends and went to the same tuition classes in Shashi Garden.