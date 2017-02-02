Wedding guests make off with jewellery from Delhi five-star hotel

Two unidentified women, dressed in wedding finery, allegedly decamped with a bag containing jewellery and phone from a wedding at a five-star hotel in the Lutyens’ Delhi on January 29, police said.

The two women who allegedly entered the ballroom, the venue of function, and were captured in mobile recordings and CCTV cameras.

A senior police official said the complainant, Shreeram Khaitan, hosted the marriage ceremony of his daughter at the hotel on January 29 at its ballroom.

His wife Rekha informed him around 11.30 pm that the bag containing valuables she was carrying was missing.

According to the complainant, the bag had a gold chain, a diamond ring in gold, iphone-6 and 20-25 pieces of silver coins.Khaitan brought this to the notice of the hotel security staff, who told him they had seen two women going out with the same bag, police said.

Khaitan informed police and a case under section 379 (punishment for theft) was registered at the Connaught Place police station.

“Investigations have begun. The women have not been identified yet. Efforts are on to trace and nab them,” said a senior police officer.

