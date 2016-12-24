Will contest from seat party allocates: Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said on Saturday he will be contesting the assembly elections from whichever seat the party allocates to him. “In a democratic setup, the party is supreme, and I have always obeyed party decisions,” said Badal, on the sidelines of a ‘sangat darshan’ in Malerkotla on Saturday.

Attacking both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Badal said by announcing that they would review decisions taken by the state government, including job regularisation, Captain Amarinder Singh and AAP leaders had proved if voted to power they would withdraw subsidies and concessions, such as free power and atta-dal scheme.

Condemning vandalising of a gurdwara in Calgary, Canada, the chief minister said the Government of India must ensure safety and security of law-abiding members of the Punjabi diaspora.