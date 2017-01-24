Woman’s body found near Jamia Millia gate

The body of woman in her twenties was found outside the back gate of Jamia Millia Islamia in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Tuesday morning.

The body, which has not been identified yet, has several injury marks on the neck, face and arms. Police have preserved the body in the mortuary for identification.

The matter came to fore after a passerby spotted the body in the bushes and informed the police. The guards of the university were also alerted. Chaos was reported from the area as two teams of police officers reached the spot.

“We received a call in the morning about a body lying in the bushes. A team reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital. She was declared brought dead. It appears that she was strangled to death and her body dumped in the bushes,” a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case of murder in the matter and further sections will be added once the autopsy report is out. “It appears that she was throttled. There are scratch marks on her arms and neck as well which show that she fought the attacker. The cause of death, however, will be clear once the postmortem is done,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that the clothes of the woman were intact and they do not suspect sexual assault. “It does not appear that she was sexually assaulted, however, we cannot comment on it right now,” an investigator said.