Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini barges into house, ‘thrashes’ Muslim man with girlfriend

Members of a Hindu youth group founded by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath allegedly barged into a house in Meerut and thrashed a Muslim man for being in a compromising position with a woman, sources told HT on Wednesday.

Local residents and activists from the Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly handed over the man, identified as Wasim, and the woman to police on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar locality.

Police said the couple wasn’t beaten up. Local residents and Vahini members handed them over to police after finding them in a compromising position when they entered the house, Alok Priyadarshi, superintendent of police (city) said. He also claimed that the accused man is a Muslim while the identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained. “ My inspector told me that she was Muslim but others claimed she was not a Muslim,” said Priyadarshi.

Police called the girls’ parents from Muzaffarnagar and handed them over to her. The man was booked on the charges of eve-teasing (harassment).

Office bearers of the HUV have distanced themself from the incident. Nagendra Tomar, regional president of the organisation, said that police had already taken the couple to the police station when he reached at the spot along with a few Vahini activists. He said he then went to the police station and asked the officials to do whatever was under the purview of the law. He refuted the charge that the couple was thrased. and Vahini has nothing to do with the incident.

According to police, Wasim – a resident of Muzaffarnagar who works in in Meerut – called his “girlfriend” to his rented room in Shastri Nagar on Tuesday. But local residents informed Hindu Vahini leaders Sachin Gupta and Nagendra Tomar who arrived with a big gang of members and pushed their way into the room, finding the couple in a compromising position.

Yogi Adityanath founded the Hindu Yuva Vahini in 2002 and a lecturer in the inter college. Nagendra joined the organisation in 2006. The Vahini has 13 units in different districts of Meerut and Saharanpur divisions with thousands of followers.