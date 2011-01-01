In the washroom at her home in south-east Delhi, a 15-year-old school girl saw blood flowing down her thighs. Unaware of what was happening to her, she took it for a disease and screamed.

Her mother, a home maker, came rushing in and comforted her daughter, saying that this was a natural phenomenon that all girls go through after a certain age. She explained how to use a sanitary pad.

The next day, when she went to Class 10 at her government school in a working class neighbourhood, and informed her teachers about her condition, she was given a free sanitary napkin packet.

A few years ago, in 2011, the Delhi government had announced a scheme with an annual budget of Rs 12-15 crores to give free sanitary napkins to female students.

Before the scheme was implemented, Sonu Nijhawan, vice principal of the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School in Sangam Vihar, said she used to send menstruating girls home. The program made "a huge difference for girls for multiple reasons," she said. "The scheme helped [girls] maintain personal hygiene, kept them regular in school, and eased the financial burden of some really poor families."

But since November 2016, the program has come to a halt. The initial tender given to provide the napkins ended, and a new one, issued in December, included requirements that none of the applicants could meet. Another tender, issued in August, elicited seven qualified applicants. But according to the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), it might be another month or two before they can decide which company is most suitable and the supply of sanitary napkins can be restored.

In the meantime, Nijhawan said she's returned to sending girls home. Around eight lakh girls, ages 10-18, in the government school system now undergo a monthly struggle. The new GST rate of 12% on sanitary napkins makes them expensive for poor families. A 2011 study conducted by AC Nielsen, a global survey company, found that only 12% of India's 355 million menstruating women use sanitary napkins and that 88% of women resort to unsanitised cloth, ash and husk sand.

Menstruation is also the most common reason for truancy among female students, according to 12 girls attending government schools interviewed by Hindustan Times. At least 9 of them had attendance lower than 75%, the minimum required to sit for Board exams. All of them requested total anonymity and seemed uncomfortable discussing a topic.

The former Class 10 student says that, at the time of her first period, she "didn't know much about it. Even though most of my friends used to menstruate, we never talked about it." She had attended seminar in school about menstruation once in Class 7, but "I couldn't understand it much." She misses school, she said, for at least two days whenever she got a period, in part due to the condition of the washroom in her school. Teachers there and at other institutions say they regularly find used rags and cloths in the women's bathroom.