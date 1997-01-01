The first thing Ashish Kumar Jha noticed when he arrived at Ludlow Castle Number 3 was the blackboard. At his previous school, the classroom was a rug under a tree in the school yard.

"Our school building was under construction, so the junior classes studied in the playground," Ashish said. "We didn't have a blackboard. So our teacher just dictated the lessons."

Even mathematics?

"Even mathematics."

Ludlow Castle Number 3, on the other hand, has large, well-ventilated classrooms, a library stacked with books and well-stocked laboratories. Its teachers — who must clear a screening interview to get a job at the school — devise their own helpful study guides and stay behind after school to answer their students' questions. Every class is limited to 35 kids. Entry to the school is granted only to students who pass a special exam.

Ashish and eight other current students and graduates all described their time at Ludlow as a transformative experience.

The school is part of the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) program to create model schools. In an education system suffering from crowded classrooms and missing teachers, RPVV schools were conceptualised as oases of academic excellence. The first three were established in 1997, and the city now has 20. They admit only students who have spent at least two years in a government school so as to distribute their benefits to those most in need.

The aim of the program was to establish centres of excellence that would provide a template for the transformation of Delhi's 989 other government schools. Many of them are like Ashish's old school: they lack desks, chairs, textbooks, or even enough space inside to fit all their students.

RPVV is representative of the Indian education system generally. Public higher education is a clear analogue: a handful of high-powered IITs, IIMS, and medical schools like AIIMS attract resources and attention while the vast majority of government institutions lack modern facilities and do little to support their students.

Though egalitarian in its ambitions, the RPVV program has bred resentment among those on the losing end of its exclusivity.

"The problem with model schools is that they remain isolated models," said Krishna Kumar, the former director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). "We keep on using limited resources to create ever smaller rings where we can show some results."

The much-touted success of the RPVVs, Kumar said, masks systemic underinvestment in education. India commits only 3.3% of GDP to education, compared to a global average of 4.9%, according to the World Bank.

"A false sense of scarcity of resources has been created," said Kumar. "Then at every level you have a phenomenon of selecting the most deserving children for a small set of institutions."

On the twentieth anniversary of RPVV, it's easy to find alums grateful for the program. But it's not so easy to find evidence that concentrating the best teachers, principals, and students into small, well-resourced schools has benefited anyone outside of a tiny minority.

Model government schools like Ludlow Castle Number 3 provide some students with a good education at no cost, but have proved hard to replicate.

Clamouring for boot camp

Ashish, a quiet, bespectacled boy, loves mathematics. A teacher in his school at Bhajanpura spotted his promise and told him there was a government school for children like him."

"The boy just studies," said his father, Pankaj Jha, who works as a shop assistant. "That's all he does. No one has to tell him."

Most of Ashish's peers at Ludlow share similar stories of a teacher who singled them out among the scores of children packed into a chaotic classroom in a government school. These mentors are often the only way that most children learn of the existence of the RPVV programme.

Once admitted, their school days are one long boot camp of intensive study.

"The best thing about RPVV is that the teachers know scoring in the boards won't get you anywhere," said Divya Rani, who graduated in 2016 and is currently in her first year at Lady Harding College, a prestigious medical school. "You need to crack the competitive exams - medical or engineering."

In Divya's previous school, her teachers came late to class and the students spent more time hanging out in the corridors than studying.

"It always felt like we were in recess," Divya recalled.

Schools like Ludlow offer support for committed students lost in such environments. According to Urvashi Gupta, Ludlow's principal, the quality of the students is the most special part of the school. "We have some exceptional teachers," she said, "but most of our teachers are the same as other schools. We push them hard, but the students push their teachers the hardest."