Classes, especially early in the day, are usually a breeze for Mohammed Ikhlaq, the 15 year old class monitor in Class 8 at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Sangam Vihar, colloquially known as the Pahadi School.

But in the winter months, when it’s dark by the time the sixth period starts at 5 pm, it gets a little difficult for Ikhlaq. He walks up to the front of the dimly lit classroom and peers intently at the blackboard to read what his Math teacher writes on the board.

By the seventh period, which starts at 5:30 pm, he has to rely on his friends to keep up with his favourite subject, English.

“The English teacher writes in huge letters on the board to help me out, but some days I still can’t see it,” Ikhlaq said, “So I take my friend’s notes home and copy the work the next day morning.”

The child of a widowed mother, Ikhlaq, 15, is visually impaired. He has congenital glaucoma and cannot see in dim light, or make out small and distant objects. He wears thick glasses, which give him a headache and make him dizzy at times, and reads books by holding them just inches from his face.

Congenital glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness among children in India according to the National programme for Control of Blindness in India. The disease can have genetic causes, and the damage it causes is irreversible at Ikhlaq’s age according to Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, an ophthalmologist at AIIMS. While Ikhlaq is legally blind as defined by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, his younger brother, 13 year old Mohammed Armaan, is completely blind because of glaucoma and studies at a residential school for the blind in Lajpat Nagar.

Mohammed Ikhlaq, 15, is one of the visually impaired children studying in Delhi government schools, and in his dimly lit classroom, he sometimes has to stand close to the black board to be able to see it.

During the day, Ikhlaq is like any other teenager his age; racing through the narrow lanes of Sangam Vihar on his bicycle, dropping his younger sister to school in the early morning, playing with his siblings at home, and helping his mother out in household chores.

Once the sun sets, he finds it difficult to navigate his everyday life as he can’t see clearly in dim light. As an evening shift student, he has trouble finding his way home.

“Cars start using their headlights by then. I go almost completely blind if the light hits my eye,” he said. “So if there is a traffic jam on the road, with all the vehicles flashing their headlights, or if a car comes speeding towards me, I may not be able to see it in time.”

So in the evenings, he waits for another brother, Mohammed Istekhar, or his classmates to escort him home.

Ikhlaq is one of the four visually impaired children studying and one of the 649 such students studying in Delhi government schools; a surprisingly low number, given that over 1,60,000 students attend the city’s government schools every day.

Infrastructural restraints, lack of special sports training, inadequate numbers of special educators, and possible bullying of students with disabilities, often discourage children like Ikhlaq from attending school. Ikhaq’s daily struggles offer an insight into why children with special needs remain outside the schooling system, despite the Directorate of Education’s commitment to inclusive schooling.