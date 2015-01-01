The election had less to do with ideas than placement on the ballot. The candidate who got the most votes happened to be listed first; second place was listed second; number 11 was listed eleventh; and the two losers, who didn't make the cut of being among the top 12 vote-getters, shouldn't have felt too bad about themselves. Their names simply appeared in the final two spots.

At the election to a School Management Committee (SMC) at the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, known locally in Sangam Vihar as the pahadi school, none of the parents interviewed by Hindustan Times who voted had strong opinions about their choices. Pushpa, whose daughter is a student in Class 6, said she voted out of a sense of "duty" and to ensure a "better future" for her child. Yet she also said that she had "randomly chosen 12 candidates and left two out".

Even though SMCs are designed to be groups run by parents to monitor and improve their kids' schools, many parents at the pahadi school didn't vote to elect members to the group. Rekha Devi Sharma, 37, the mother of Nikki Sharma in Class 12, said that she hadn't voted because she was unwell. "But even if I did go, who would I vote for? I do not know any of the contestants, and the school had not informed us of who was contesting, what they stood for, nothing."

This is partly a function of the SMC election guidelines, which forbid candidates from using posters, speakers or mics within the school premises for campaigning. But most candidates said they did not campaign anywhere. Qadri said he only visited a few of his neighbours. Many parents are already very busy supporting their families.

First established by the Right to Education Act in 2009, SMCs are composed of 12 elected parents, a representative nominated by the local MLA, a social worker, a teacher, and the head of the school. The groups are supposed to meet once every two months to discuss the state of the school.

SMCs have been embraced by the Delhi government as a significant part of their effort to reform education in the national capital. In August of last year, Delhi expanded the powers of local SMCs, giving the parental-oversight bodies the authority to scrutinize school finances and teacher attendance, among other things.

"In the government system as a whole, lack of accountability is a major problem," said Atishi Marlena, advisor to the education minister, Manish Sisodia. "We did not know of the SMCs before coming in to power. But then we realized that it was a good way to ensure stakeholder accountability."

At the pahadi school, parents initially responded to the new SMC with enthusiasm. In 2015, during the first round of elections, 33 parents ran for 12 spots.

But when another round of SMC elections were held last month, only 14 parents were on the ballot. Participants, and authorities, said the number of parents voting seemed to have decreased. In the boys division of the pahadi school, only 12 parents contested, meaning there was no election at all.

The SMC elections at the pahadi schools, as well as conversations with heads of 10 other schools, indicate that candidates and voters don't always understand basic tenets of the groups; that the level of participation among parents is decreasing in many places; and that multiple schools are not holding elections at all.

Though they may have a significant potential to reform Delhi schools, the SMCs' second round of voting shows that the initiative also faces critical challenges.

Fourteen parents contested the election in Sangam Vihar's Pahadi School. Syed Mohammed Izhar Alam Qadri ( centre), was the only one who contested for a second term.

Getting cleaners to clean, teachers to teach

Every school was required to have an SMC in 2009, but according to Marlena and the schools contacted by HT, the elections didn't occur or happened only on paper until 2015.

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought to bolster the capacity of SMCs. According to Marlena, in 2016, 200 to 300 members were given and trained in a smartphone app that enabled them to upload pictures of the school if they saw something inappropriate — a missing guard, for example, or an unclean place. These pictures were sent to the offices of Sisodia, who then convened meetings with the deputy directors of education and gave them three days' time to take action against those responsible, according to Marlena.

"Because of this, around 80-100 heads of schools were issued show cause notices," she said.

Manish Sharma, who served as the vice chairperson of the Government Boys' Senior Secondary School in Kadipur, was one of these parent members who had been trained to use the app. He recalled how he and a colleague, Chanda Devi, inspected the school and took pictures of any lapses they could find.

"We uploaded pictures of a toilet that was unclean, and also of garbage that was strewn around a dustbin," Sharma said. "When we visited the school after around eight days, both places were clean."

Some SMC members, like those at an evening school in Shahdara, took a less bureaucratic approach to ensuring that their children's school ran smoothly, according to Marlena. The Shahdara school was meant to go until 6:30 pm, but teachers would instead leave by 4:30 to make their commute easier. "Two SMC members started going to the school regularly at around 2 pm and locked the gates from inside and sat in the guard's room until school time was over," said Marlena. "They would not allow anybody to leave."