A tale of three schools: How institutions vary within the same system Gurman Bhatia

If you are a 9th standard student in Sangam Vihar’s Government Girls Senior Secondary School, you study with 1,323 other students in your batch. If you are a girl, you’ll attend school during the day; boys come to the Government Boys Senior Secondary School that runs in the same building in the evening. Your school doesn't have a proper playground. If you pass through Class 9, you’ll be in the minority. About 42% of your classmates will join you in Class 10; the rest will either fail and repeat, or drop out. If you attend school 30 kilometers away in Ludlow Castle's Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, the story is slightly different. Your batch has almost 400 students; there are fewer students in your entire school than there are in one shift of Class 9 and 10 at Sangam Vihar. Not only does your school have a playground, there's also a swimming pool. Yet even with these amenities, only half of your classmates are likely to join you in Class 10. Both schools are part of the same system, a sprawling network of 1,011 schools run by the Delhi government. In some ways, they are alike – colourful art explaining scientific processes adorning the walls, similar student to teacher ratios and similar pass percentages. Yet in other ways, they seem to be part of separate worlds. Their differences are reflected in the city that surrounds them. Ludlow Castle is an upscale North Delhi neighbourhood next to GT Karnal Road. Sangam Vihar, a resettlement colony in South Delhi, is in one of the most densely populated areas of the city.

Source: Google, Digital Globe.

How many kids are too many? The school in Ludlow Castle has 1,800 students enrolled; in secondary sections, the class size can hover in the 60s. Back in Sangam Vihar's boys’ school, the situation is similar – 60 to 70 students in one classroom. In the girls’ school, these class sizes sometimes exceed 100 students. All of these classes are too big, says Vashishtha Prasad, Vice Principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Ludlow Castle. Prasad says the ideal class size is 40 students. Students and teachers both stand to benefit from smaller class sizes. Yet in order to reduce the size of the classes, schools must either hire more teachers or enrol fewer students. Neither solution is possible. Even as the demand for education keeps increasing, teachers remain limited. The result is schools that are overcrowded and understaffed. Prasad wants to lower his class sizes, but cannot deny admission to students who live in the neighbourhood. The only solution is creating more sections, but that requires more teachers and classrooms. Prasad’s Ludlow Castle school isn’t even one of the bigger ones. That one building in Sangam Vihar educates over 8,500 students in two shifts. With 5,547 students, the girls’ school has more students than all but two of the city’s schools.

Total students enrolled in every Delhi government school
Source: Enrolment on Delhi Government's Edudel attendance portal (as on November 1, 2017)

The teacher dynamic As the number of students keeps increasing, the challenge for the system is not to reduce the student to teacher ratio, but to maintain the one it already has. The ideal varies depending on the level of education. According to the Unified District Information System for Education, a government body that maintains data on all schools in the country, the student to teacher ratio at the national level for elementary schools is 24 students for every teacher; for secondary schools, it is 27 for every teacher. Both metrics are said to be comparable to countries whose socio-economic indicators are similar to India’s. In Delhi, the average hovers at 28, and all three schools are slightly over the average.

Student to teacher ratio in every Delhi government school
Source: U-DISE 2015-16.

Even if teachers are recruited, it is a challenge for schools to retain them. This is especially true of the Sangam Vihar schools. Because the commute to Sangam Vihar can take a long time, several teachers transfer to another school. With too few permanent teachers, schools turn over responsibilities to guest teachers. In Sangam Vihar's girls' school, where almost 80% of the teachers are guest faculty, the situation is particularly stark. Contrast that with Ludlow Castle, where 40% of the faculty is temporary.

Percentage of teachers by type of recruitment Source: U-DISE 2016-17.

Whether this affects learning outcomes is still unclear. The major difference between the two forms of recruitment has been pay – one that the government started to bridge a couple of months ago with a 80-90% hike in guest faculty salaries. Learning outcomes For all their differences, the three schools are bound by one troubling similarity: low transition rates. This is not uncommon. Government data shows that for the government schools in Delhi that have classes 9 and 10, a little more than half of the students make it to class 10.

Percentage of students that transition from Class 9 to 10
Source: U-DISE 2015-16, 2014-15.