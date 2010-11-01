When Sunil Kumar got into Shahid Amir Chand Sarvodya Vidyalaya in 1986, his admission was a privilege made possible by his father's position as a teacher at the school.

Known locally in Civil Lines as Ludlow Castle Number 2, the government school was an elite bastion. Its students were the children of senior bureaucrats and prominent local businessmen.

This July, when Kumar returned to Ludlow as an English teacher, he was struck by how much had changed. The formal white uniforms with grey and yellow striped ties had been replaced by more casual blue and white checked shirts; much of the playground had been fenced off for a practice stadium for the 2010 Commonwealth Games; the morning assembly no longer featured students playing a variety of musical instruments; and class sizes had grown from an average of around 40 to 85.

The student body had changed as well, and now came from marginalised families: the children of plumbers and carpenters, shopkeepers and salesmen.

"It now felt like a government school," said Kumar, unthinkingly reflecting the bias that only working-class kids go to state schools. "In my time, it was better than a private school."

Sunil Kumar, who returned to the Ludlow Castle school as a teacher, was struck by how much it had changed in thirty years.

Ludlow Castle is still better, according to its teachers and students, than many of Delhi's 2,682 private schools. Yet Kumar's own kids study in a private school near their family's home in east Delhi, and none of the students in Kumar's classes are the child of a Ludlow teacher.

This is common among teachers, administrators, and officials charged with running the government school system. Padmini Singla, an IAS officer who has headed Delhi's department of education for two years, sends both her children to private school. "Every parent tries to provide the best for their kids," she said. "My parents did that for me and I am doing that for my kids."

The change in the composition of the student body at Ludlow Castle is reflective of the country's public school system as a whole. Successive school-enrolment drives have more kids attending class than ever before, but the state-run school system has been abandoned by everyone who can afford an alternative.

This exodus of the elite, experts say, is both a cause and a consequence of the unravelling of India's public schools. It also explains why their declining quality has attracted little outrage, despite a mounting body of anecdotal and statistical evidence highlighting the country's abysmal education standards.

There are no reliable, long-term studies tracking the performance of India's government schools, but a study commissioned by the Delhi government last year found that 74% of class 6 students in government schools could not read a paragraph from their textbooks. Only 54% could read anything at all.

The Delhi government has devoted a quarter of the state's annual budget to train teachers, expand buildings, improve classroom facilities, and make school curricula more relevant. But the fact that Kumar, and almost all his fellow teachers, don't trust the system to educate their own children indicates the scale of the challenge that government schools face.

Ludlow Castle is reflective of the country's public school system, where government schools have been abandoned by everyone who can afford an alternative.

Glory days

From its inception in 1970, Ludlow was intended to be a 'model school', a showcase establishment to be gradually emulated across the public school system. In Ludlow's case, this meant the school had a verdant playground for football and cricket; an accomplished swim team that practiced in their own 25-metre pool on campus; a reputation for an unbending adherence to academic excellence; and some of the city's most privileged children.

Sunil Kumar's father, Ranbir Singh, said influential officers and politicians often sought to get the children of their constituents admitted in the school, but the principals were impervious to such pressure.

"Once the deputy director of education's son was creating mischief," said Singh, who taught at Ludlow in the 1980s. "The principal called his father and said, 'Pay attention to your son, I don't want him to ruin my school's result.'"