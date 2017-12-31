Health rules to swear by in 2018

The practice of making pledges and resolutions around the New Year or any other memorable occasion dates back to ancient times. Several people believe that what a person does on the first day of the New Year affects him throughout the year.

Before most of us plan to make resolutions before entering 2018, here are few keys for a healthy lifestyle, which if conscientiously followed, can prove more beneficial than any other regime we intend to follow.

Supreme importance of diet

According to ayurveda, diet plays quite an important role in maintaining good health. We should always make sure that our diet is furnishing the sufficient levels of all nutrients to meet the physiological needs. It must also be devoid of the excess of any nutrient that could increase the risk of diet-related health problems.

Moreover, our daily meals should contain appropriate wholegrain cereals, fresh vegetables and seasonal fruits. Dietary fibre helps in allaying many diseases and is also instrumental in curbing overall intake of calories. Other principles of healthy lifestyle are avoiding processed and junk foods, limiting the consumption of high-fat eatables and increasing the intake of water. Habitual overeating and frequent snacking between the meals are bad for health. Non-vegetarians, too, should reduce the consumption of red meat.

Exercise your way to fitness

Exercise is another important health recipe. Obesity arising out of lack of physical work and sedentary lifestyle poses several health risks. Depending upon the individual cardiovascular status, all of us should choose a reasonable exercise plan which not only helps in controlling body weight but also increases the energy level. All our physiological functions follow a set pattern and more or less, are controlled by a biological clock. Proper daily routine with maximum time utilisation helps in achieving high productivity in life. It is better to sensibly divide time between the job and family and learn the art of relaxation.

Right time of ‘Good’ morning

Ayurveda views that getting up around dawn and avoiding frequent late night engagements is the basis of a healthy ‘dincharya’.

Kill the silent killer

Stress has been recognised as a silent killer and its chronic form is counted as a foremost reason of many diseases. Do not forget that there is no substitute for hard work and badly earned gains may put your mental peace at bay. Identify your potentials and also keep your limitations in mind.

Anger, jealousy, frustration and chronic habit of complaining and criticism are negative emotions and they set a chain reaction of events which ultimately spoil your well-being. Be constructively enthusiastic and try to make the world around you better. Good health and other higher goals of life can only be realised if you keep your mind happy and positive.

Shield your health

Preventive healthcare is always better than the curative one. All of us, especially those who have crossed the 40-year mark, should go for a regular health check-up. With the surge in cost of diagnostics and hospitalisation, it is imperative for everyone to get sufficient insurance cover under any of the schemes.

Health before wealth

Always remember that health is wealth. No material gain, worldly achievement or comfort can compensate the enjoyment of your physical and mental well-being.

Let the coming time usher you in a commitment to adopt these resolutions and safeguard your health. Happy New Year.

(The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor)