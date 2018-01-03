A team like Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy is not a surprise anymore

Before India pacer Umesh Yadav and Rajneesh Gurbani, who won the Man-of-the-Match award in the Ranji Trophy final for his six-wicket haul, Pritam Gandhe was Vidarbha’s best-known player, besides pace bowler Prasanth Vaidya.

Gandhe though stood out not just for his experience in domestic cricket but also because he is the only Vidarbha player to take two hat-tricks in Ranji Trophy. Gurbani and Umesh have taken a hat-trick once each.

The former off-spinner played 21 seasons, his career spanning generations – from when first-class domestic cricket paid a pittance, offered few facilities and careers depended on getting a job, to the time when players have started making a decent living as domestic players alone.

“My first match fee was Rs 250 (in late 1987) and I bought a Sunny helmet with that,” recalls Gandhe, who was 17 then and joined Air India when he was 19. The job ensured a regular salary, but more importantly, allowed him to move to Bombay to play competitive cricket and make use of the infrastructure as Nagpur then was still cricketing backwaters.

“Back then, Vidarbha cricketers would begin practice only a month before the Ranji season. We’d be given only two pitches for practice. The state association paid whatever little match fees and so everyone needed to have a job or some financial backing to pursue cricket. Obviously, only those with passion played the game,” says Gandhe.

Things changed when the BCCI became flush with funds in 2004 thanks to TV rights and soon began sharing its profits with domestic players, which is now around 13% of BCCI’s revenues.

“When I played my last Ranji game in 2008, I got about Rs 1.2 lakh for a match,” recalls Gandhe.

The fund-flow from BCCI to state associations plus grants to some state units for hosting IPL together runs to over Rs 30 crore a year.

In 2009, a state-of-the-art cricket academy came up in Nagpur. “The association now has two grounds, innumerable pitches, and indoor training facilities where players can train yearlong, even in rain. They don’t need to go to big cities. There is a dedicated fitness trainer who has the first look before letting you in,” says Gandhe, who took 340 first-class wickets.

Like Vidarbha, other state bodies gained as well.

Breaking monopoly

No wonder then that in the last eight years the Ranji Trophy has seen three first-time winners, breaking the stranglehold of big teams like Mumbai, Karnataka and even Delhi.

Rajasthan, champions in 2010-11 and 2011, built a state-of-the-art academy in 2006-07 envisaged by Lalit Modi. Soon there were players like Pankaj Singh and Ashok Menaria (former U-19 India captain) in national limelight. Gujarat, champions in 2016-17, too benefited with their academy coming up in the last decade.

Wasim Jaffer, a veteran of 21 Ranji seasons, who helped script Vidarbha’s success, says, “Now you see so many good cricket grounds in districts. The infrastructure has developed almost everywhere, which is why you’ll see small centres producing good cricketers. There were three Vidarbha players in the India U-19 team recently while there was only one from Mumbai.”

Jaffer says the Indian Premier League has helped. It has brought not just money but taught players to handle pressure. “This Vidarbha team had some players who were in IPL teams and rubbed shoulders with the best, learning about pressure and match preparation.”

Effect of professionals

For the last three seasons, Jaffer, an eight-time Ranji winner with Mumbai and a former India opener, has plied his skills for Vidarbha as a professional. While batting remains his major job as per contract, he is also expected to guide the young players with coach Chandrakant Pandit, a former Mumbai and India player who has emerged a top domestic coach.

“Players from smaller teams have talent but need guidance. You have to tell some to tweak technique and work on their skills, some on how to handle pressure while strengthening them mentally,” says Jaffer.

The era of professionals in smaller teams gained momentum in the last decade although West Indies fast bowlers played Indian domestic cricket in the early 1960s to help develop youngsters.

Teams like Rajasthan had even tried foreign players like Vikram Solanki and Kabir Ali in the mid-2000s under Lalilt Modi. However, the fruits were reaped by Rajasthan in 2010-11 and 2011-12 when the trio of former India opener Aakash Chopra (Delhi), Hrishikesh Kantikar (Maharashtra) and Rashmi Ranjan Parida (Orissa) came together and won the Ranji titles, the state’s first ones. The trio shored up batting, a relatively weak department, and was among three of Rajasthan’s top five Ranji Trophy scorers in 2010-11. Chopra and Kanitkar were in Rajasthan’s top five the next season.

“The most important thing the professionals brought was experience (over 400 first-class games). Our bowling was good and they brought plenty to the batting,” said former India pacer Pankaj Singh of the three, two of whom (Chopra and Kanitkar) had played international cricket too and had massive experience in domestic cricket for Delhi and Maharashtra respectively.

Cash-rich associations are now willing to play professional fees to cricketers who have already done well in their strong home associations but still have something to offer.

Gujarat, first-time champions in 2016-17, hired former India and UP pacer Rudra Pratap (RP) Singh, and coach Vijay Patel credits him with part of the success. “We already had Parthiv Patel guiding the batsmen. He had over 150 first-class games and international experience. RP was like a bowling captain. He’d take the new ball and test the conditions, sometimes even going for fours.”

RP says, “I would test the wicket – if there was help, I’d recommend a full length, if not I’d ask them to keep it short and tight.”

RP’s major contribution came in the final against Mumbai. He told bowlers to outdo the khadoos (dogged) Mumbai batsmen by making them play towards cover. Gujarat captain Parthiv set the field accordingly. Mumbai lost outright.

RP feels experienced professionals are important. “Our job is to guide the department. We have played bigger teams, in fact played for India. The professionals know about match preparation and know the winning habit.”

Vidarbha expected the same from the likes of Jaffer and former Karnataka batsman Ganesh Satish. It paid off.

‘No small teams now’

Former India all-rounder and coach Madan Lal, who played for Ranji-winning Delhi team as well as Punjab, says: “Nowadays, I’ll not call any team small. Everyone has access to facilities and are desperate to win and make a mark as players see a career in cricket. The important thing is to maintain the winning habit. I remember, during the first few matches of Bishan Singh Bedi’s captaincy of Delhi, we did not win a single match but then we began winning, including our first title. Winning is a habit and can be inculcated by some good, experienced players getting together.”

Rajasthan, unfortunately, lost that habit after the professionals left and the association was mired in controversy over the election of Lalit Modi.

Madan Lal, a World Cup-winning all-rounder, also points out that “the top international players would usually play Ranji games back then.”

It was because the international calendar was less cramped and cash-starved smaller centres didn’t have the players to match them.

Now, sometimes the so called smaller teams are on even keel as the top sides don’t usually have the stars for key games. Delhi missed Ishant Sharma, on tour to South Africa, in the final after he had captained in the earlier games. Despite three India players – Ishant, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan – coming from Delhi, they couldn’t have their services. Vidarbha too were without Umesh Yadav in the final, but they overcame his absence.