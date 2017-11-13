AB de Villiers, Albie Morkel blitz lights up Ram Slam Twenty20 match

AB de Villiers displayed his class with a magnificent 19-ball unbeaten 50 and he was ably assisted by Albie Morkel as the duo helped their team Multiply Titans to a magnificent eight-wicket win courtesy Duckworth-Lewis method over Highveld Lions in the Ram Slam Twenty20 encounter at Centurion Park on Sunday.

In a rain-curtailed match at Supersport Park, the match was reduced to 15-overs a side and the Lions chose to bat but made qa terrible start, with Albie Morkel striking with two wickets in his first over. The right-am pacer struck again in his second over as he finished with figures of 3/12 from three overs. It took an attacking 42-ball 67 from Reeza Hendricks to boost the Lions to 127/6 after the end of 15 overs.

In response, the Titans lost Henry Davids cheaply but Quinton de Kock got off to a flying start with a 24-ball 39. However, de Kock’s departure brought together Morkel and AB de Villiers and the pair proceeded to put on an exhibition of power hitting.

Morkel got going with two sixes off Dwaine Proetorius and Willem Mulder. However, in one over bowled by left-arm orthodox bowler Bjorn Fortuin, Morkel slammed two further sixes while de Viliers smashed his second six as the bowler leaked 21 runs in his only over. De Villiers ended the match in grand style by scooping Rabada over fine leg for a six and getting to his landmark with his fifth six.

This was de Villiers’ 38th Twenty20 fifty and his exploits helped the Titans, the defending champions in the Ram Slam Twenty20 tournament, get five points.

South Africa’s next international assignment is a four-day Pink Ball Test against Zimbabwe before they prepare for a major tour by India in January 2018.