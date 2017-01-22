AB de Villiers hits century in comeback match after injury lay-off

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers hit a century in his comeback match after a long injury lay-off on Sunday.

In his first match since July last year, de Villiers, out with a left elbow injury which required surgery, made 134 not out off 103 balls as the Northerns provincial team beat Easterns by eight wickets in a one-day match at Willowmoore Park.

Can't wait to get back into action, for the Northerns on Sunday and, all going well, for the Proteas in CPT next Wednesday. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2017

De Villiers plans to make his international comeback in the third and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Wednesday. Earlier this week, he had pulled out of the March Test series in New Zealand as well as the Test series in England later this year.

De Villiers, who last played Tests in January 2016 against England, has stressed he had not retired from Test cricket.