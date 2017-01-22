 AB de Villiers hits century in comeback match after injury lay-off | cricket | Hindustan Times
AB de Villiers hits century in comeback match after injury lay-off

AB de Villiers hits unbeaten 134 off 103 balls for Northerns provincial team against Easterns. This is his first match since July last year when he was ruled out with an elbow injury.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2017 21:12 IST
AFP, Benoni
Highlight Story

AB de Villiers hit 134 off 103 balls for Northerns in his comeback match on Sunday. He plans to make his international comeback in the third T20 against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers hit a century in his comeback match after a long injury lay-off on Sunday.

In his first match since July last year, de Villiers, out with a left elbow injury which required surgery, made 134 not out off 103 balls as the Northerns provincial team beat Easterns by eight wickets in a one-day match at Willowmoore Park.

De Villiers plans to make his international comeback in the third and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Wednesday. Earlier this week, he had pulled out of the March Test series in New Zealand as well as the Test series in England later this year.

Read more| AB de Villiers’ Test future uncertain, will continue to play IPL

De Villiers, who last played Tests in January 2016 against England, has stressed he had not retired from Test cricket.

