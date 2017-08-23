AB de Villiers steps down as South Africa ODI captain, available in all formats

AB de Villiers has resigned as South Africa one-day international captain but declared himself available to make a Test comeback in October.

“Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams, and bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team. It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support.,” he said in a video post.

He added that he will be available for selection in thee formats of the game and might make a Test comeback in October.

“I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards,” he said.

‘Mentally and physically tired’

He, however, admitted that cricket took its toll on him after playing for more than a decade for South Africa.

“I have felt mentally and physically tired; my wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats ever since 2004 has taken its toll. Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career for as long as possible,” he said.

“This strategy has prompted some people to say I am picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas, and even to suggest I am somehow putting myself before the team. That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life.”

De Villiers, who has not played Test cricket in January 2016, was not part of the recent four-Test series against England which South Africa lost 3-1. However, since the last 18 months, there has been a plan for de Villiers to take a break from the strain of being one of the world’s leading players in all three international formats, as well as a man in demand at lucrative Twenty20 franchise events around the world.