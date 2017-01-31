Abhinav Mukund returns, Wriddhiman Saha replaces Parthiv Patel for Bangladesh Test

A match-winning double century in the Irani Cup for Rest of India against Gujarat helped Wriddhiman Saha earn back his Test slot ahead of Parthiv Patel. The selection committee announced the names of a 16-member squad that will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad from February 9 to 13. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Abhinav Mukund, who will lead the India A team in the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh at Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad on February 5 and 6, is the new face in the squad. Mukund last played for India in the 0-4 whitewash against England in 2011, where he opened the batting with Gautam Gambhir.

The selection committee meeting was delayed after BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was barred from attending the meeting as the four-member Supreme Court appointed committee took over the reins of the Board.

Parthiv Patel made an impressive comeback to the Test team in Saha’s absence due to injury after eight years with two half-centuries against England and then helped Gujarat win the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. But that wasn’t enough.

Murali Vijay will make a comeback from a shoulder injury he sustained during India’s final Test against England in Chennai. He played his first competitive match on Tuesday for Tamil Nadu against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament where he was run out for 16.

Ajinkya Rahane, who also sustained a thumb fracture before the final Test against England, is also back.

Jayant Yadav is also back from injury after proving his fitness in two T20 matches in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The off-spinner is also part of the India A squad that will play a two-day warm-up game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on February 5.

Back from their tour of New Zealand, Bangladesh will arrive in India on Wednesday. Bangladesh have never played a Test match in India. Their previous four tours in 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2016 came in tri-series competitions or in ICC tournaments.

India squad for Bangladesh Test

Virat Kohli, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.