Adam Lyth smashes record as Yorkshire beat Nortthants in Natwest T20 Blast

Several English domestic T20 records were rewritten on Thursday as Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth scored a scintillating 73-ball 161 to guide his team to a massive 124-run victory over Northants in a group game of the Natwest T20 Blast.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Yorkshire rode on the brilliance of Lyth, who stitched a 127-run partnership for the first wicket with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, to reach 260 for the loss of four wickets. It was also the joint third-highest in the history of the game behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013 and Australia’s 263/3 against Sri Lanka last year.

Lyth, who raced to his century off just 50 deliveries, smashed 20 boundaries and seven towering sixes before he fell in the final over of Yorkshire’s innings.

🏏 What an innings from Adam Lyth.



He hit 122 runs in boundaries alone.



🔥pic.twitter.com/89ZaVNkPBH — William Hill Betting (@WilliamHill) August 17, 2017

Besides being the highest in the tournament’s history, Lyth’s knock is also the third best in the shortest format of the game. Only Chris Gayle (175 against Pune Warriors in 2013) and Hamilton Masakadza (162 for Mountaineers against Eagles) have managed to surpass the figure.

“The powerplay went very well and I kicked on from there,” Lyth was quoted as saying by the BBC. “I kept on trying to clear the ropes. I showed what I’m capable of if I get past the first six. It was my night. The Championship stuff hasn’t gone so well for me this year, but the white-ball stuff has been very good. I’m over the moon with my performance, but the main thing is that we got the win.”

With the victory, Yorkshire has now moved up to the second spot in the North group.