Afghanistan set to have own domestic Twenty20 Premier League

After joining the big guns in the Test fold a couple of months back, Afghanistan is all set to launch a domestic T20 competition of their own and will host the first edition on October 28, according to a report of ESPNCricinfo.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Atif Mashal signed the tournament’s MoU in Kabul on Thursday. “It is a milestone as Afghanistan is now able to have an international league of its own,” Mashal was quoted on the board’s website.

“Afghansitan Premier league will provide a valuable opportunity for Afghan players to play alongside major names in international cricket, which will not only enable Afghan players to benefit from the league financially but it will also add as another revenue generating stream for ACB.”

Most of the Test playing nations have a domestic T20 league of their own — Big Bash (Australia), Pakistan Super League (Pakistan), Bangladesh Premier League (Bangladesh), Indian Premier League (India), Natwest T20 Blast (England) and the Caribbean Premier League (West Indies). South Africa, too, formed a T20 League, the T20 Global League, but is yet to start its first season.

Afghanistan already has a domestic T20 tournament, the Shpageeza Cricket league but ACB’s chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai stated that the T20I league won’t be brought to a halt.

“Shpageeza is a domestic T20 league, and the APL T20 is to be played on top of it. The Shpageeza Cricket League will be played this year, tentatively in June,” Stanikzai was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

According to the release on ACB’s website, the league is likely to feature 23 matches and run for around three weeks with five teams vying for the top honours.