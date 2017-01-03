After Anurag Thakur’s ouster, SC brings in new face to pick observer for BCCI

Fali Nariman, who was asked by the Supreme Court to help them pick administrators for the BCCI following the verdict to sack Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as BCCI president and secretary, has been replaced by senior lawyer Anil Divan.

Nariman, who was former Solicitor General of India, along with Gopal Subramanium, who was amicus curiae in the BCCI-Lodha Panel stand-off, was asked by Supreme Court to assist in selecting an observer for BCCI. The apex court reiterated that all reforms suggested by Lodha panel have to implemented in full. The reforms were made binding on the BCCI in July 2016, but the board kept defying them.

Nariman said that since he had represented BCCI as lawyer, he did not want to be part of this exercise.

In a landmark verdict on January 2, the Supreme Court passed the judgment to sack Thakur and Shirke for not implementing the Lodha Panel reforms.