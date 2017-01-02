After Anurag Thakur sack, Andhra cricket chief wants to fall in line with Lodha reforms

Anurag Thakur was sacked on Monday as Board of Control for Cricket in India president for defying the Lodha committee reforms that were approved by the Supreme Court in July last year. Taking a strong message from the court verdict, the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association is quickly planning to fall in line and embrace the changes.

With little escape route left for BCCI’s affiliated units, Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association could set the ball rolling as Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke (the BCCI secretary) cool their heels.

Andhra CA president and the BCCI senior vice-president Gokaraju Ganga Raju said on Monday that his association will implement the Lodha reforms with immediate effect.

“There is no confusion as Supreme Court has passed it’s verdict. As the president of Andhra Cricket Association we would implement Lodha Reforms in totality with immediate effect. If it means that we have to go into cooling off period, so be it. Indian cricket should move forward,” said Ganga Raju.

Ganga Raju could also serve as the interim president of the BCCI till the Supreme Court appoints an observer in its next hearing on January 19. Raju is a senior VP and will be one of the choices along with CK Khanna of Delhi.

“Look, I still need some clarity over the matter. Mr CK Khanna of DDCA is also a senior VP. But in any case it will be a temporary post as I will also have to go into compulsory cooling off period. But if such kind of responsibility is entrusted on me, I will perform my duties with utmost honesty and sincerity,” Ganga Raju said.

Asked why did Andhra CA not adhere to Lodha reforms earlier, Ganga Raju said: “It was because everyone was together. But now when the verdict is out there is no question of defiance. We have been in BCCI long enough to know how to run administration.

“Andhra has 19 cricket grounds owned by association and a second international stadium is coming up. We would do a good job,” he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)