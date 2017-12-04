After getting hit-wicket for golden duck on debut, Sunil Ambris creates history again

Three days after Sunil Ambris became the first batsman to be out hit-wicket on a golden duck on his debut, the West Indies cricketer continued his unique introduction to world cricket by becoming only the sixth batsman in the history to hit a six as their first scoring shot in the longest format of the game.

It came in the second innings of West Indies’ 1st Test against New Zealand on Monday, which they went on to lose by an innings and 67 runs. Ambris, who earned his debut on the back of a century in the warm-up game, was only the sixth batsman ever to get out in the fashion in one’s debut Test. However, no one had the dubious record of getting out on a golden duck in the manner in which Ambris became part of history.

With his side under pressure at 257 for the loss of four wickets, Ambris came out to bat with the usual buzz of his horrific dismissal doing the rounds in social media. However, after leaving one and defending the other, he whacked the third ball he faced; a short one on the leg-side that although he hadn’t connected well, had enough bat on it to carry it past the fence.

The previous batsman to have opened his account in a similar manner was Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva who had got the runs against Australia back in 2016. Others cricketers in the similar club are New Zealand’s Mark Craig (against West Indies in 2014), Zimbabwe’s Keith Dabengwa (against New Zealand in 2005), West Indies’s Carlisle Best (against England in 1986) and Australia’s Eric Freeman (against India in 1968).