After Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya’s star-studded wedding ceremony - See pictures

It was a festive week for Indian cricket team players as just days after skipper Virat Kohli got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Krunal Pandya – brother of all-rounder Hardik Pandya - also tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at a ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya at his brother Krunal's wedding.



Happy Married Life Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/Qm9hXQJDA5 — Hardik Pandya (@imHardik_fc) December 27, 2017

Krunal Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, hosted friends from sports circles and it was quite a star-studded affair with big names of Indian cricket making an appearance.

This is going to be a day that you shall never forget. Enjoy the bliss of becoming one. May marriage bring great joy, love and passion in your life. Congratulations my man @krunalpandya24 and Pankhuri Sharma. pic.twitter.com/M321DIkTJd — Akshar patel (@akshar2026) December 28, 2017

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was there along with fellow opening batsman KL Rahul. Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Kiran More were also present at the event.

Congratulations @krunalpandya24 & Pankhuri on beginning a new innings! We wish you lots of love 💙 & prosperity 🙌#CMJ pic.twitter.com/iIh2RULe6p — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 28, 2017

However, the highlight of the night was the presence of Sachin Tendulkar who came to bless the couple on the auspicious occasion. He was personally welcomed by the groom’s brother – Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan were among the other big names who were present at the wedding ceremony on Wednesday.

T 2754 - within 2 days to be in the company of them that bring so much glory to country and cricket ... !! honoured and privileged !! pic.twitter.com/L62Vl59Uxo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2017

Ambanis attended Krunal Pandya's wedding party..... pic.twitter.com/6xpVV7ngIS — Amarjeet Sahni (@amarsahni59) December 28, 2017

A lot of Indian cricketers got married this year with Zaheer Khan tying the knot Sagarika Ghatge in November and Bhuvneshwar Kumar following in his predecessor’s footstep by marrying Nupur Nagar on the same day.