 After Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya’s star-studded wedding ceremony - See pictures | cricket | Hindustan Times
After Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya’s star-studded wedding ceremony - See pictures

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, it was a star-studded affair on Wednesday as Krunal Pandya – brother of all-rounder Hardik Pandya - tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2017 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Krunal Pandya (R) tied the knot in a glittery wedding ceremony on Wednesday.
Krunal Pandya (R) tied the knot in a glittery wedding ceremony on Wednesday.(Twitter)

It was a festive week for Indian cricket team players as just days after skipper Virat Kohli got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Krunal Pandya – brother of all-rounder Hardik Pandya - also tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at a ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Krunal Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, hosted friends from sports circles and it was quite a star-studded affair with big names of Indian cricket making an appearance.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was there along with fellow opening batsman KL Rahul. Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Kiran More were also present at the event.

However, the highlight of the night was the presence of Sachin Tendulkar who came to bless the couple on the auspicious occasion. He was personally welcomed by the groom’s brother – Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan were among the other big names who were present at the wedding ceremony on Wednesday.

A lot of Indian cricketers got married this year with Zaheer Khan tying the knot Sagarika Ghatge in November and Bhuvneshwar Kumar following in his predecessor’s footstep by marrying Nupur Nagar on the same day.

