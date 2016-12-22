 Ahmed Shehzad penalised for misbehaving with umpire in domestic tie | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ahmed Shehzad penalised for misbehaving with umpire in domestic tie

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2016 14:40 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Ahmed Shahzad was fined Rs 20,000 for showing dissent during the National One Day Cup. (AFP)

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been fined for misbehaving with an umpire in a domestic match.

The incident took place during a match between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in National One Day Cup when Shehzad reacted to the umpire’s decision at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Dawn reported.

Following the reaction, match referee Anis ur Rehman reported the incident to the management, who decided to impose Rs 20,000 penalty to the HBL skipper.

SNGP later went on to win the match by six wickets after chasing a target of 194 runs with 44 balls remaining.

tags

more from cricket

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<