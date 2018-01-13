Aiden Markram fifty gives South Africa solid start vs India in Centurion

Aiden Markram scored his second Test half-century, against India, off just 81 balls on the first day of the second Test here on Saturday. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA 2nd TEST DAY 1 LIVE UPDATES)

Having won the toss, South Africa had no doubt about batting first and Markram, the local boy, put in all his experience to quickly get an upper hand over the visitors even as senior partner Dean Elgar struggled at times. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA 2nd TEST DAY 1 LIVE SCORECARD)

After two centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe last year, Markram finished as the highest South African run-scorer for the year. But his real test was to come against India and the opener had admitted before the Test that this was a massive step-up for him. Markram lived up to the expectations, hardly allowing the India bowlers to rile him.

His innings comprised of nine boundaries, two of which came in the same over he got to his fifty. He first drove Hardik Pandya past him before pulling him past the midwicket boundary. Showing great control over his shots, Markram was particularly good at the flick that fetched him 15 runs so far.

Before that he also came down hard on Jasprit Bumrah, carting him for two boundaries after Murali Vijay had misjudged Dean Elgar’s catch at deep square-leg. Only Ishant Sharma seemed to get him into some trouble, getting his deliveries to leave Markram at the last moment but apart from that, the opener looked in complete control.