Ajinkya Rahane is just one knock away from getting his form back: Vinod Kambli

Indian cricket team has won just two of the 17 Tests they have played in South Africa but if former batsman Vinod Kambli is to be believed, the Men in Blue will put on a decent show this time around.

“I think we will do well (in South Africa). The way Indian players are playing, the way they are winning. We have got the batting line-up. Our pacers are doing well. It will be a good challenge for Virat (Kohli) and the team,” Kambli said on the sidelines of the launch of the T20 Mumbai League and its logo on Thursday.

Kambli, who played for Boland in South African domestic circuit, feels Indian batsmen will have to be aggressive if they are to succeed in those conditions.

“All depends on the technique and the approach towards the game. The tracks will have lot of bounce and they (South African bowlers) will come at you. So, the more aggressive and positively you play, it will be better for you,” said Kambli.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s during the two-month long tour with the first Test to be played at Newlands, Cape Town from January 5-9, 2018.

Asked about fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane’s recent barren run, the southpaw said that it’s a matter of time before he finds his touch.

“Yes, Ajinkya is struggling but once he starts scoring, he should go on to get a bigger knock (which will) help his confidence. When you get out early, you lose your confidence and concentration. So for him it’s a one big knock, if he gets an opportunity, one big knock will bring back his confidence.”