Alastair Cook becomes 6th batsman to score 12,000 Test runs

England’s Alastair Cook became the sixth batsman to score 12,000 test runs with a single off his pads after lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test against Australia on Sunday. (Ashes scorecard)

The 33-year-old, who scored 244 not out in the fourth test in Melbourne last week, received an ovation from the crowd after passing the milestone in the third over of England’s second innings at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cook, playing his 152nd test match, joined Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara in accumulating 12,000 runs or more over his career.

Leading run-scorers in Test cricket after England’s Alastair Cook became the sixth player to score 12,000 runs during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday: Sachin Tendulkar (India) 15,921, Ricky Ponting (Australia) 13,378, Jacques Kallis (S. Africa) 13,289, Rahul Dravid (India) 13,288, Kumar Sangakkara (S. Lanka) 12,400, Alastair Cook (England) 12,005.