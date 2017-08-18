Alastair Cook joins elite list with record 200 in D/N Test vs West Indies

Alastair Cook has plenty of records to his name. The former England skipper is the all-time leading run-scorer for his country in Tests and he has the most centuries to his name. In the ongoing Pink Ball Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, Cook has added one more feather in his cap.

Cook, who had slammed a magnificent 150 on Day 1 of the Day-Night Test, continued his magnificent form and notched up his fourth double century in Tests against a hapless West Indies bowling attack. Cook notched up the landmark in the 113th over of the innings when he edged a full ball from Kemar Roach past gully to third man for a boundary. This was his first double century against the West Indies and it made him the 11th England batsman to have hit a double ton against the West Indies. At lunch, England had reached 449/4

The left-handed batsman raked up several records in the process. Before the start of the match, the Pink Ball Test was already hailed historic as England were hosting a Day-Night Test for the first time. With Cook’s magnificent knock, this Test will be remembered as a record-breaking Test.

The former England skipper joined an elite list during his double ton. Cook became only the fourth England player in history to smash two double centuries in a single venue. Len Hutton, Wally Hammond and David Gower are the only other England players to achieve this feat, with Hutton scoring three centuries at The Oval. Cook had smashed 294 in Edgbaston during the Test against India in 2011 and he has followed it up with a century in the Pink Ball Test in 2017.

Overall, Cook is the 20th player to have achieved the feat of scoring two double centuries in one venue. Sir Don Bradman, Len Hutton and Kumar Sangakkara top the table with three 200+ scores in Adelaide, The Oval and the SSC venue, respectively. Atapattu and Bradman are the only players to have achieved this feat in two different venues, with the Australian legend scoring two centuries in Leeds and The Oval in addition to Adelaide.

Cook’s tally of four double centuries as an opener has also put him in an elite list. He has the sixth most number of double centuries in Tests as an opener, with Virender Sehwag and Marvan Atapattu topping the list with six each, followed by former South African skipper Graeme Smith with five. In the list of England players, Cook’s tally of double centuries is joint second on the list. He draws level with Len Hutton but is three behind Wally Hammond, who slammed seven 200+ scores in Tests.

When it comes to the Pink Ball Test, Cook is only the second batsman to have hit a 200+ score against an opposition. Pakistan’s Azhar Ali became the first player to score a triple century in the Day-Night Test when he achieved this feat against West Indies in Dubai in 2016.

Key Numbers

4 - Alastair Cook became fourth England player to hit two double tons in one single venue

2 - Alastair Cook is second player to have hit 200+ score in Pink Ball Test. Azhar Ali tops the list with 302*, also against West Indies.

11 - Alastair Cook becomes the 11th England batsmen to have scored a 200+ score against West Indies in Tests.

20 - Number of players, including Cook, to have achieved feat of scoring two double tons in single venue