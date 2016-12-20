Alastair Cook laments lack of world class spinners in England cricket team

India’s stunning victory in the Chennai Test left England skipper Alastair Cook shell-shocked but he ruled out any immediate decision to step down as skipper despite the pressure to do so after finishing the seven-Test India and Bangladesh tour 1-5. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Cook was at his prickly worst on Tuesday after India’s an innings and 75-run win, with the visitors losing all 10 wickets in the final two sessions on a solid MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch. (SCORECARD)

All 10 England batsmen were dismissed in one session in the Dhaka Test, and the pathetic show in India has only raised questions about the ability to play spin.

The England captain acknowledged that India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed him six times in the series, had his number in the series.

“I’ve got a good record against left-arm spin. I should have reviewed the first one, in the first Test,” he told a post-series news conference. Jadeja exploited Cook’s tendency to shuffle too far across, but the England skipper erred in not seeking to review the leg before decision in the first innings of the Rajkot Test when the ball was missing leg-stump.

Cook fended off a volley of questions from the British media on whether he would quit as skipper. “As I said in the beginning, I am just going to go away and do some thinking. This is not the right time to take a big decision like that. I will enjoy Christmas as much as I can, and then come back and sit with Straussy (England director of cricket, Andres Strauss) and see what I can do.”

NOT FIGHTING BACK

He added: “It is a tough tour… can be quite a lonely place, and they played good cricket along the way. We knew they would put pressure on us today and we would at some stage lose wickets. It’s a tough place, jeez!”

“It’s frustrating we played some good cricket, some bad cricket. But we haven’t been good enough when we got behind.”

He was irritated with repeated questions about captaincy, snapping at a journalist: “How much more can I say about it, to be honest!”

Is this the lowest he has felt? “The 5-0 loss in Australia was as low as I can recall, Sri Lanka as well, in Headingley,” he said, referring to the Ashes series whitewash Down Under in 2014 and the 1-0 loss at home, handing the islanders their first series win in England.

“There were good moments as well; it was not all gloom and doom, we weren’t good enough to endure long periods of pressure.”

He partially blamed the absence of world-class spinners, but refused to blame Moeen Ali for his poor shot which triggered a post-tea batting collapse in Chennai. “You want me to headline by blaming Moeen? Mo has done amazing things. He’ll only get better and better. (But) look at our spinners. Without two world class spinners, winning in these conditions is going to be hard.”

“What was it like? Great viewing, right? It was a very fair Test wicket, only the odd one spun. But Jadeja was fine, and Ashwin is world No 1.”