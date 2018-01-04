Supreme Court directs BCCI to allow Bihar play Ranji Trophy, domestic cricket

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow Bihar play Ranji Trophy and other domestic cricket tournaments. Bihar last played in Ranji Trophy plate group in 2003-04 season. MS Dhoni was the captain.

Crippled by infighting among three separate cricket units, Bihar were omitted from the Ranji Trophy with Jharkhand winning the right to play in India’s premier domestic tournament.

Supreme Court directs the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow the Bihar state team to participate in Ranji trophy and other cricket tournaments. — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

The Supreme Court order comes in the wake of an appeal made by Aditya Verma, who is the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar. Verma had been fighting for Bihar’s right of place in the Ranji Trophy for almost two years.

Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma had fought against corruption in IPL. It was his PIL that finally led to the exclusion of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from the IPL. (PTI)

It was Verma’s petition that opened up the 2013 IPL match-fixing and betting case that led to the ouster of two BCCI presidents - N. Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur. As a follow-up to this case, the RM Lodha commission was formed and reforms suggested for the cricket Board.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said the decision to admit Bihar was passed “keeping in view the cause of cricket.” The Bench added that disputes among units can be settled later but Bihar’s cricketers must play.

The top court said Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), which was elected by an order given by the apex court, should be made in-charge of the sport in the state, adds PTI.

“It’s not a day to talk about who will run Bihar cricket. It’s about kids in Bihar who have now got the right to play in Indian cricket circuit. I am thankful to the Supreme Court ,” said an excited Verma to Hindustan Times.

In the new constitution proposed by the CoA, Bihar is among 30 states to be accorded full membership. The Supreme Court order is in line with that proposal.