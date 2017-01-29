Amit Mishra second India spinner after R Ashwin to reach 200 wickets in Twenty20

Amit Mishra became only the second India spinner to complete 200 wickets in Twenty20 cricket during the second T20I against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. He reached the milestone after England skipper Eoin Morgan (17) holed out to Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket in his third over.

(LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING)

He is now level with Ravichandran Ashwin’s T20 tally. While Ashwin took 195 matches to reach the landmark, Mishra achieved the feat in his 169th match. Mishra could have easily added another wicket to his tally had he not overstepped while bamboozling the off-stump of Ben Stokes in the same over he had dismissed Morgan. He finished with figures of one for 25 for the match and probably wondering what would have happened had he dismissed Stokes.

Mishra has never been considered India’s frontline spinner whenever the strategy is to include two spinners. Mishra’s last T20I was against West Indies in the USA where he claimed three for 24. However, he was initially not considered for the T20 team against England. He was a last-minute inclusion after the selectors decided to rest key spinners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

That still wasn’t enough for him to get a guaranteed spot in the playing XI as the team management decided to go with Parvez Rasool and Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20 against England at Kanpur.

It has been a similar experience for him in the ODIs as well. Despite his match-winning five for 18 to seal the deciding clash against New Zealand at Vizag, Mishra warmed the bench against England in the three-ODI series.