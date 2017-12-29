Angry Shikhar Dhawan slams Emirates as ‘unprofessional’, airline clarifies rules

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has lashed out at the Emirates airline on Friday for ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Dhawan, part of the Indian cricket team which has landed in South Africa on a two-month tour, flew the airline from Mumbai to Cape Town via Dubai.

Shikhar Dhawan was travelling with wife Ayesha and kids. He was upset his family could not take the same flight out of Dubai.

Dhawan shared a series of tweets to say his family members were stopped by Emirates staff at the Dubai airport for not producing birth certificates or other documents for identification for the children. Ayesha and the kids will now have to wait before they can join the India opener.

“Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment. They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all (sic),” he tweeted.

The airline took note of Shikhar Dhawan’s complaint, promising to look into it.

“We’re sorry to hear this, Shikhar. We’d like to find out more on a private message. Please include your booking reference or e-ticket numbers starting in 176,” Emirates’ customer support tweeted on its official handle.

However, according to ANI, Emirates released a statement and said it was only complying with South African laws. “Since 1 June 2015, according to South African regulations, anyone travelling to the country with a minor under 18 needs to prove parenthood or guardianship while adults travelling alone with their children need to show that they have the consent of their non-travelling partner. Like all airlines, we must comply with the laws of every country in which we operate and this is a shared responsibility with passengers, who are required to hold valid travel documents for all countries on their itinerary.”