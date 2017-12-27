Anil Kumble and wife at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception - is the jumbo bitterness over?

It seems former India coach Anil Kumble and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have buried the hatchet, almost six months after a fall out led to the former stepping down from his post.

Anil Kumble left the post after the ICC Champions Trophy in June citing ‘untenable’ differences with skipper Virat Kohli. However, in the first sign that the relationship was on its mend, Kumble attended the Indian captain’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Kumble was accompanied by his wife Chethana.

Kumble, whose coaching tenure with the Indian cricket team lasted a year, left his job on a sour note. Appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, Kumble seemed to be doing well in his role as India won home Test series against England, New Zealand and Australia.

Virat Kohli and some Indian cricket team players did not want Anil Kumble as coach. (PTI)

Then came reports that skipper Virat Kohli and some other senior players were not happy with Kumble’s style of functioning and instead wanted former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri to return.

Though Virat Kohli had initially denied the tiff with the coach, it finally came into the open after the ICC Champions Trophy in England after a fresh process for finding a coach was begun by the BCCI, with Kumble also in the race.

Virat Kohli (R) and Indian team head coach Anil Kumble hardly interacted during the ICC Champions Trophy. India lost in the final vs Pakistan. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Indian team was scheduled to tour the West Indies after the tournament and it was expected Kumble would remain with the team despite. However, Anil Kumble chose to stay back to attend the ICC cricket committee meeting in London while the team flew out of Heathrow to the Caribbean Islands.

After BCCI confirmed that Kumble had resigned, the former leg-spinner posted scathing comments on his social media account. It said he left the job due to differences with Kohli.

“I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on,” he wrote in his letter.

“In the light of these reservations, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit,” he further said.

However, neither Anil Kumble nor Virat Kohli have since then commented on the specific issues that led to a breakdown in their relationship.

Post Kumble’s departure, Kohli got his wish as Ravi Shashtri was appointed the Indian cricket team’s head coach.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli captain of India with India head coach Ravi Shastri during the 3rd T20 match between India and New Zealand at the Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on November 7, 2017. (BCCI)

Shastri, who had a great rapport with Kohli during his two-year (2014-2016) stint as Team Director of Indian cricket team, was chosen over Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.

Cricket experts and fans were divided in their support for Kohli and Kumble, but with both the BCCI officials as well as players not mentioning the issue, the controversy quickly died down. Still, it appeared the differences had damaged the personal relationship between Kumble and Kohli for good.

Kohli inviting Kumble for his wedding reception and the latter turning up to congratulate the newlyweds shows the two stalwarts of Indian cricket have taken a big step to put aside their differences.